Kentucky Great Writers Series

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Kentucky Great Writers Series

Kentucky Great Writers Series featuring Andrew Shaffer, Emily Bingham, and Kimmery Martin

Tuesday, February 5, 6:30 pm (open-mic at 6:00 pm)

Join us on Tuesday, February 5 for readings from   Andrew Shaffer's   Hope Never Dies,   Emily Bingham's  Irrepressible: The Jazz Age Life of Henrietta Bingham, and   Kimmery Martin's   The Queen of Hearts.

The event starts at 6:00 pm, with a 25-minute open-mic session to give the audience a chance to participate. At 6:30 the readings by featured authors will begin. After the author readings, the audience will have the opportunity to get books signed.

Free admission. Locally-owned Brier Books will be on-site to sell the Kentucky authors' books. Refreshments provided by Nate's Coffee.

For more information call  (859) 254-4175  or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
