Kentucky Guild of Brewers Kentucky Craft Bash

On Saturday, June 23rd, at Louisville Waterfront Park's Festival Plaza, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its second annual brew fest, the Kentucky Craft Bash presented by Hopcat. We're excited to invite you to this fest for brewers and beer lovers alike to benefit Kentucky craft beer. The KGB brewfest will be the state's largest beer festival featuring beers produced within the Commonwealth by Kentucky Craft Brewers.

This event will host over 35 Kentucky breweries highlighting more than 90 different beers. Not only will you enjoy the Kentucky brews you love, you will also try exclusive, experimental beers hard to find outside the fest, as well as brews that never make it out of the brewery's taproom.

Twenty-six brewers from across the Commonwealth assembled at the iconic Willett Distillery on December 11th to collect used charred oak barrels for a special barrel-aged beer showcase to be exclusively released at the Kentucky Craft Bash. Once aged, beer and Bourbon lovers will be able to sample this distinctive collection of barrel-aged beers at the second annual Kentucky Craft Bash on Saturday, June 23, at Louisville Waterfront Park's Festival Plaza.

For more information visit kycraftbash.com