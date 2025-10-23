Kentucky Haunts
to
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
×
Kentucky Haunts
101 Series
Kentucky Haunts
Thursday October 23, 2025led by author Daniel Meyer
5:30-6:30 PM
Join Author Daniel Meyer as he tells us about the ghostly findings from his book "Kentucky Haunts!"
All programs are free and open to the public
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History