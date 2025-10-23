Kentucky Haunts

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

101 Series

Thursday October 23, 2025led by author Daniel Meyer

5:30-6:30 PM

Join Author Daniel Meyer as he tells us about the ghostly findings from his book "Kentucky Haunts!"

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
