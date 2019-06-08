Kentucky Hemp Days in Cynthiana

×

Join us on June 8th for the second annual Kentucky Hemp Days! A day full of education and celebration of the past and future of the Kentucky hemp industry. There will be educational panels throughout the day, free farm tours to Ananda Hemp here in Cynthiana, Kentucky Proud vendors, hemp vendors, food, craft beer, legislative appearances, live music and so much more! If you are interested in learning more about the hemp industry and purchasing quality products, this festival is for you! Hope to see you there!