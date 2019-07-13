Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Celtic Weekend
Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019
Knights Graphic
Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Celtic Weekend
Let’s celebrate Celtic Style with LIVE MUSIC and MORE!!
Come help us celebrate the final weekend of the 14th Annual Highland renaissance Festival with LIVE Celtic Music, dance and other activities!
For more information call (502) 845-9206 or visit KYRENFAIRE.COM
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family