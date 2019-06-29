Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains - 2019-06-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains - 2019-06-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains - 2019-06-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains - 2019-06-29 10:00:00

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains

We invite the mightiest heroes and heroines and gather the darkest villains and vixens.

Come dressed in your best or most foolish heroic/villainous finery for $2.00 off admission at the gate.

For more information call (502) 845-9206 or visit KYRENFAIRE.COM

Info

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
502-845-9206
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains - 2019-06-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains - 2019-06-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains - 2019-06-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains - 2019-06-29 10:00:00