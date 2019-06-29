Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains
Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019
Knights Graphic
Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Fools and Villains
We invite the mightiest heroes and heroines and gather the darkest villains and vixens.
Come dressed in your best or most foolish heroic/villainous finery for $2.00 off admission at the gate.
For more information call (502) 845-9206 or visit KYRENFAIRE.COM
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family