Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Steampunk Weekend

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019

Gears, Gadgets and More!

Come see all the unique steampunk attire!

There will be a Steampunk Costume Contest with prizes both days!

All Fathers will receive ½ Price Admission with a Paid Admission.

For more information call (502) 845-9206 or visit KYRENFAIRE.COM

