Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Steampunk Weekend
Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019
×
Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival
Knights Graphic
Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Steampunk Weekend
Gears, Gadgets and More!
Come see all the unique steampunk attire!
There will be a Steampunk Costume Contest with prizes both days!
All Fathers will receive ½ Price Admission with a Paid Admission.
For more information call (502) 845-9206 or visit KYRENFAIRE.COM
Info
Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family