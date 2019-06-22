× Expand Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Knights Graphic

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Steampunk Weekend

Gears, Gadgets and More!

Come see all the unique steampunk attire!

There will be a Steampunk Costume Contest with prizes both days!

All Fathers will receive ½ Price Admission with a Paid Admission.

For more information call (502) 845-9206 or visit KYRENFAIRE.COM