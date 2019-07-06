Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Tournament Weekend

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival Tournament Weekend 

Bring on the cheer!

Tournament Weekend is not one to miss!

Come cheer on your favorite Knight to win Knight’s Champion; enjoy the Traditional Archery Tournament (which is open to the public).

There will be a Human Chess Tournament and more!

For more information call (502) 845-9206 or visit KYRENFAIRE.COM

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival 955 Elm Street, Eminence, Kentucky 40019
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
502-845-9206
