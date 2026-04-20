Kentucky Historic Preservation Summit at Locust Grove

Kentucky Historic Preservation Summit

The Kentucky Trust for Historic Preservation invites you to join us for a one-day summit to discuss historic preservation in Kentucky and to develop tools and strategies to support our heritage focused organizations

Our primary presenter for 2026 is Kim Trent, the executive director of the National Preservation Partners Network (NPPN). Kim has spent more than three decades creating solutions for utilizing historic resources to meet community needs. Through her work with NPPN and Knox Heritage; her mentoring of preservationists and preservation organizations across the country; and serving on the Board of Trustees of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Kim has gained the reputation for being a problem solver, relationship builder, and savvy advocate for preservation-based community and economic development.

The focus of our 2026 Summit will how we engage and sustain the future of historic preservtion efforts in Kentucky and what tools we need now and into the future. We hope this event will further the dialoge and help reenergize and refocus efforts to preserve our unique historic places.

This summit has been designed to allow for the maximum attendance from across our Commonwealth. The low registration price of $29.00 includes a light breakfast and lunch. We look forward to seeing you on May 15.

kthp.org

For more information call (502) 897-9845 or visit locustgrove.org