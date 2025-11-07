Kentucky Historical Society Annual Meeting

Please join us for the 2025 Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) Annual Meeting on Friday, November 7, 2025. This is our annual business meeting highlighting KHS’s successes over the past year and elections for the 2026 Governing Board. The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Brown-Forman room at the Kentucky History Center in downtown Frankfort.

The meeting will be followed by an optional celebratory luncheon at 11:45 a.m. (registration required; fee applies) and a brick dedication at 1:00 p.m. with coffee and dessert.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/annual-meeting