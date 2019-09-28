Kentucky History Half Marathon

The KY History Half is the Commonwealth’s first half marathon that celebrates Kentucky’s history. This charitable event also is a fun way to support the educational programming and services of the Kentucky Historical Society.

Runners can choose four options:

KY History Half

KY History 10K

KY History 5K

Ky History Virtual Runner

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov