Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Kentucky History Half Marathon

The KY History Half is the Commonwealth’s first half marathon that celebrates Kentucky’s history. This charitable event also is a fun way to support the educational programming and services of the Kentucky Historical Society.

Runners can choose four options:

    KY History Half

    KY History 10K

    KY History 5K

    Ky History Virtual Runner

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov

