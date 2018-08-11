Kentucky History and Genealogy Conference

Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch 401 Kenton Lands, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018

Kentucky History and Genealogy Conference at the Kenton County Library

The second annual Kentucky History and Genealogy Conference will be held at the Erlanger Branch on August 10-11, 2018. This FREE two day event will include more than 25 presentations on Kentucky History and Genealogy.  Please mark your calendars and join us.  You will not want to miss these regionally and nationally known speakers who will provide information on researching your ancestors in the Commonwealth.  Sessions will include information for both beginners and advanced genealogists.

Carrie Eldridge is a historical geographer from the central Ohio Valley. Teaching experience and the love of geography and genealogy led to abstracting county records. Understanding the need for locating lost families resulted in a series of six atlases which show the migration patterns of America.

For more information call 859-962-4003  or visit kentonlibrary.org

