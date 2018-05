Kentucky Horse Park 40th Anniversary Family Fun Night - Parade of Breeds Dinner Theater

Families will be able to enjoy evening hours at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Kids Barn and International Museum of the Horse, as well as take part in other special events and activities. $5 per carload. This night will feature a special Parade of Breeds show at 6 p.m.!

For more information call (859) 281-7989 or visit kyhorsepark.com