Kentucky Horse Park Eclipse Viewing

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The Kentucky Horse Park will host Park in the Dark, a solar eclipse viewing party, on August 21, 1:30 – 3 p.m. at Rolex Stadium. The sun in Lexington is going to be 95% covered by the moon, with peak darkness at about 2:30 p.m.

Spend the day at the park and get ½ price admission (the first 250 guests to the park will be given free eclipse viewing glasses as part of their admission) then join us for Park in the Dark

For more information call 859-259-4267 or visit kyhorsepark.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
859-259-4267
