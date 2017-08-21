Kentucky Horse Park Eclipse Viewing

Kentucky Horse Park Eclipse Watch

The Kentucky Horse Park will host Park in the Dark, a solar eclipse viewing party, on August 21, 1:30 – 3 p.m. at Rolex Stadium. The sun in Lexington is going to be 95% covered by the moon, with peak darkness at about 2:30 p.m.

Spend the day at the park and get ½ price admission (the first 250 guests to the park will be given free eclipse viewing glasses as part of their admission) then join us for Park in the Dark

For more information call 859-259-4267 or visit kyhorsepark.com