Kentucky Horse Park Spring Opener Horse Show

Saddle up for the 2020 Kentucky Horse Park Spring Opener Horse Show on March 28-29 in the Kentucky Horse Park’s Covered Arena! English riders will compete Saturday and Western riders on Sunday in a wide variety of divisions and classes. All breeds of horses and ponies are welcome! Tiny Tots (8 and under) and Small Fries (12 and under) receive free class entries!

For more information call (859) 327-8660 or visit kyhorsepark.com/springopener