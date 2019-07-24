Kentucky Hunter Jumper Summer Horse Show
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Top competition at the Kentucky Horse Park! This show includes the $10,000 Under 25 Classic, the $25,000 Hagyard Lexington Classic on July 26, and the $50,000 Rood & Riddle Kentucky Grand Prix on July 27!
For more information call (859) 233-0492 or visit kentuckyhorseshows.com
Kids & Family, Sports