Kentucky Hunter Jumper Summer Horse Show

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Hunter Jumper Summer Horse Show - 2019-07-24 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Hunter Jumper Summer Horse Show - 2019-07-24 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Hunter Jumper Summer Horse Show - 2019-07-24 08:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Hunter Jumper Summer Horse Show - 2019-07-24 08:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Kentucky Hunter Jumper Summer Horse Show

Top competition at the Kentucky Horse Park! This show includes the $10,000 Under 25 Classic, the $25,000 Hagyard Lexington Classic on July 26, and the $50,000 Rood & Riddle Kentucky Grand Prix on July 27!

For more information call (859) 233-0492 or visit kentuckyhorseshows.com

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Kids & Family, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Hunter Jumper Summer Horse Show - 2019-07-24 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Hunter Jumper Summer Horse Show - 2019-07-24 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Hunter Jumper Summer Horse Show - 2019-07-24 08:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Hunter Jumper Summer Horse Show - 2019-07-24 08:00:00