Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra Mercedes Ellington

Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra w/ Mercedes Ellington

Woodford Theatre celebrates Jazz Month and Duke Ellington’s birthday with the music of Mr. Ellington! Co-Directed by Miles Osland & Richard Domek, The Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra performs The Best of the Duke! Our Something Extra Fundraising Event, featuring Special Guest of Honor, Mercedes Ellington, will remind our audiences of the incredibly versatile musician in preparation of the debut performance: The Duke, The Music, The Women (A Tribute to Duke Ellington), directed by Lexington playwright, Mrs. Cathy Rawlings!

Meet & Greet with Special Guest, Ms. Mercedes Ellington at Imani Baptist Church, 1555 Georgetown Rd. Lexington, KY 40511. 11:00AM - 1:00 PM FREE entry at the door.

8:00 PM Performance at Woodford Theatre including post-show reception in the Theatre catered by Addie's at Woodford Inn, $40.

For more information call (859) 873-0648 or visit woodfordtheatre.com