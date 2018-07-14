Kentucky Lake Christmas in July

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Lake Christmas in July - 2018-07-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Lake Christmas in July - 2018-07-14 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Lake Christmas in July - 2018-07-14 16:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Lake Christmas in July - 2018-07-14 16:00:00

Kenlake State Resort Park 542 Kenlake Road, Hardin, Kentucky 42048

Kentucky Lake Christmas in July

 5th Annual Christmas In July is going to be bigger & better this year.  Held at Smith Bay.

They will be in doing a fund raiser for St Jude Children Hospital.

For more information call (270) 519-1788

Info
Kenlake State Resort Park 542 Kenlake Road, Hardin, Kentucky 42048 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
270.519.1788
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Lake Christmas in July - 2018-07-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Lake Christmas in July - 2018-07-14 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Lake Christmas in July - 2018-07-14 16:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Lake Christmas in July - 2018-07-14 16:00:00

Tags

Apr 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

April 25, 2018

Thursday

April 26, 2018

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Submit Yours