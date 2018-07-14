Kentucky Lake Christmas in July
5th Annual Christmas In July is going to be bigger & better this year. Held at Smith Bay.
They will be in doing a fund raiser for St Jude Children Hospital.
For more information call (270) 519-1788
Kenlake State Resort Park 542 Kenlake Road, Hardin, Kentucky 42048
