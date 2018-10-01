Kentucky Museum Hosts Award-Winning Artist Patrick Dougherty

Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

WKU’s   Cultural Enhancement Series  and the   Kentucky Museum  will host award-winning artist   Patrick Dougherty  Oct. 1-19 on WKU’s campus in   Bowling Green, Ky. 

Dougherty creates   large scale environmental sculptures  made from intertwined tree saplings. His next installation will be located in front of the Kentucky Museum. This installation is open to the public at all times during construction to view or to help build.

Combining his carpentry skills with his love of nature, Dougherty began to learn more about primitive techniques of building and to experiment with tree saplings as construction material. In 1982 his first work, Maple Body Wrap, was included in the North Carolina Biennial Artists’ Exhibition, sponsored by the North Carolina Museum of Art. In the following year, he had his first one-person show titled, Waitin’ It Out in Maple at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

For more information call (270) 745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/

