Kentucky Museum Hosts Award-Winning Artist Patrick Dougherty

WKU’s Cultural Enhancement Series and the Kentucky Museum will host award-winning artist Patrick Dougherty Oct. 1-19 on WKU’s campus in Bowling Green, Ky.

Dougherty creates large scale environmental sculptures made from intertwined tree saplings. His next installation will be located in front of the Kentucky Museum. This installation is open to the public at all times during construction to view or to help build.

Combining his carpentry skills with his love of nature, Dougherty began to learn more about primitive techniques of building and to experiment with tree saplings as construction material. In 1982 his first work, Maple Body Wrap, was included in the North Carolina Biennial Artists’ Exhibition, sponsored by the North Carolina Museum of Art. In the following year, he had his first one-person show titled, Waitin’ It Out in Maple at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

For more information call (270) 745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/