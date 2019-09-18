Kentucky National Hunter Jumper Show
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Show Jumping Hall of Fame Jumpers compete for prizes including the $60,000 "The Betsy" Grand Prix, $25,000 Prix de Lexington Grand Prix, $10,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby, and the Inaugural $20,000 TAKE2TB Finals.
For more information call (615) 838-7560 or visit thekentuckynational.com
Kids & Family, Sports