Kentucky National Hunter Jumper Show

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Show Jumping Hall of Fame Jumpers compete for prizes including the $60,000 "The Betsy" Grand Prix, $25,000 Prix de Lexington Grand Prix, $10,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby, and the Inaugural $20,000 TAKE2TB Finals.

For more information call (615) 838-7560 or visit thekentuckynational.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Kids & Family, Sports
