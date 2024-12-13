Kentucky Opera Presents Amahl and the Night Visitors

Music and Libretto by Gian Carlo Menotti

Friday, December 13 | 8 pm

Sunday, December 15 | 2 pm

Tuesday, December 17 | 1:30 pm

Friday, December 20 | 8 pm

Saturday, December 21 | 8 pm

Sunday, December 22 | 2 pm

Set in the 1930s, this Kentucky Opera production captures the essential spirit of Christmas.

Follow the Three Kings as they stop for shelter at the home of Amahl, a poor boy who lives with his widowed mother. Inspired by the Wise Men’s tale of a kingdom “built on love alone,” Amahl offers his own simple gift to the Christ Child.

Kelly Kitchens, Director

For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org