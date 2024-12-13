Kentucky Opera Presents Amahl and the Night Visitors
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Kentucky Opera Presents Amahl and the Night Visitors
Music and Libretto by Gian Carlo Menotti
Friday, December 13 | 8 pm
Sunday, December 15 | 2 pm
Tuesday, December 17 | 1:30 pm
Friday, December 20 | 8 pm
Saturday, December 21 | 8 pm
Sunday, December 22 | 2 pm
Set in the 1930s, this Kentucky Opera production captures the essential spirit of Christmas.
Follow the Three Kings as they stop for shelter at the home of Amahl, a poor boy who lives with his widowed mother. Inspired by the Wise Men’s tale of a kingdom “built on love alone,” Amahl offers his own simple gift to the Christ Child.
Kelly Kitchens, Director
For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org