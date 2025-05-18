Kentucky Opera Presents Amplify: Songs of Remembrance

Commemorating 80 years since the liberation of the concentration camps of the Holocaust, we remember those who suffered and perished at the hands of the Nazis in WWII. This chamber concert will feature a performance of Brundibár – a short opera known to be performed by the incarcerated of Terezin – as well as other vocal and instrumental works that remind and provoke us to ensure that those who seek to oppress find no foothold. For those lost due to oppression and hate, may their memories be always for a blessing.

For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org