Kentucky Opera Presents Carmen

CarmenBy Georges BizetFriday, September 20, 2019 at 8 PM | Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2 PM

Performed at the Brown TheatreSung in FrenchCan the power within give you the strength to survive your circumstance?Iconic. Brave. Timeless. Carmen struggles to overcome her tragic circumstances. Featuring Bizet’s magnetic music, hear some of the most recognizable music in opera, including the "Habanera," the "Seguidilla," and the famous "Toreador Song." Carmen is a heroine for the ages.Conductor: Joseph MechavichDirector: Dan Wallace Miller*Starring Elise Quagliata* as Carmen, Dominic Armstrong* as Don José, Richard Ollarsaba* as Escamillo, and local soprano Emily Albrink as Micaëla.*Kentucky Opera Debut

All performances at the Brown Theatre feature projected English supertitles. Players from the Louisville Orchestra perform for all MainStage productions at the Brown Theatre.

For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org