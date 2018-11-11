Kentucky Opera Presents Enemies, A Love Story

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Kentucky Opera Presents Enemies, A Love Story

By Ben Moore, Libretto by Nahma Sandrow

Friday, November 9 @ 8 PM | Sunday, November 11 @ 2 PM

Sung in English

Two Wives. One Mistress.

Secrets and lies.  That’s the life of Herman Broder, ghostwriter for a famous rabbi in 1948 New York, and a man who escaped from the Nazis thanks to his current wife who hid him in a hayloft.  But Herman’s really in love with his mistress, whom he also marries.  And then his first wife – who supposedly died in the Holocaust – suddenly reappears!

Oy Vey: Guilt, Herman understands – commitment, not so much!

Watch what happens when everybody finally meets in this darkly funny and deeply moving tale of hope and fatalism.

A brilliant new opera based on the novel by I. B. Singer, which also inspired an award-winning movie. Featured as part of Kentucky Opera’s Composer Workshop in 2011.

All productions of The Brown-Forman 2018/19 Season will be performed in the historic W. L. Lyons Brown Theatre on E. Broadway in Downtown, Louisville.  All performances feature projected English supertitles, including productions sung in English.  Music for all productions is performed by the Louisville Orchestra.  Louisville favorite, Joseph Mechavich, will return as Kentucky Opera’s principal conductor.

For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit  kyopera.org  

Info
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
502-584-4500
