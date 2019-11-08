Kentucky Opera Presents Glory Denied

Glory Denied Music by Tom Cipullo; Libretto by Tom Cipullo, based on the book by Tom Philpott Produced by permission of ECS Publishing Group, St. Louis, MO

Sole Agent for E. C. Schirmer Music Company, Publisher and Copyright Owner

Friday, November 8, 2019 at 8 PM | Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2 PM

Performed at the Brown TheatreSung in EnglishHow do you return home from war when the world has left you behind?One of the most important new works of present-day opera follows the saga of Jim Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war. This production over Veteran’s Day weekend will amplify the stories, of our brave service men and women and their families who have made the ultimate sacrifices serving our country.Conductor: Steven CrawfordDirector: Mary BirnbaumStarring the 2019/20 Sandford Studio Artists. .

For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org