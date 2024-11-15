Kentucky Opera Presents Madama Butterfly
to
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Music by Giacomo Puccini Libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa
Friday, November 15 | 8 PM
Sunday, November 17 | 2 PM
Just after WWII, a young Japanese girl named Cio-Cio-San, known as Madama Butterfly, is faced with the aftermath of trusting and marrying an American naval officer, the reckless, pleasure-seeking B.F. Pinkerton. As Pinkerton’s intentions are revealed, Butterfly’s dreams are destroyed in ways of no return.
Created by Mo Zhou.
Sung in Italian with English captions
For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org