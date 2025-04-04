Kentucky Opera Presents Pygmalion
to
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Kentucky Opera Presents Pygmalion
Friday, April 4 | 8 pm
Sunday, April 6 | 2 pm
Tuesday, April 8 | 1:30 pm
Thursday, April 10 | 8 pm
Friday, April 11 | 8 pm
Kentucky Opera’s innovative production of this classic tale weaves the original myth with an empowering opera reimagined through the lens of a woman’s perspective in the contemporary world. Céphise is a 1950s housewife trying to live up to society’s standards. What will she find when she gets there?
Sung in English
For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org