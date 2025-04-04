Kentucky Opera Presents Pygmalion

Friday, April 4 | 8 pm

Sunday, April 6 | 2 pm

Tuesday, April 8 | 1:30 pm

Thursday, April 10 | 8 pm

Friday, April 11 | 8 pm

Kentucky Opera’s innovative production of this classic tale weaves the original myth with an empowering opera reimagined through the lens of a woman’s perspective in the contemporary world. Céphise is a 1950s housewife trying to live up to society’s standards. What will she find when she gets there?

Sung in English

For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org