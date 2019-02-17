Kentucky Opera Presents Rigoletto

Cynical. Reviled. And desperate for revenge.

Rigoletto – he is the jaded jester who laughs as he aids his debauched master the Duke in seducing the wives and daughters of the court’s noblemen. These men hate Rigoletto with a passion, and only his daughter Gilda brings sunlight to his life.

But then comes tragedy on a catastrophic scale. Rigoletto’s enemies want revenge. The Duke sets his sights on Gilda. Rigoletto’s desperate plan to avenge his defiled daughter goes tragically wrong.

Originally banned by the censors, Rigoletto is a work of genius. Here is Verdi’s first incomparably great characterization, Shakespearean in its complexity and grandeur. Experience the masterwork that rivets audiences with its incendiary drama and outpouring of famous melodies, including the achingly poignant Rigoletto/Gilda duets and the Duke’s ode to the fickleness of women: La Donna é mobile.

Starring Anthony Clark Evans* as Rigoletto, Mané Galoyan* as Gilda, and John Irvin* as The Duke of Mantua.

*KO Debut

All productions of The Brown-Forman 2018/19 Season will be performed in the historic W. L. Lyons Brown Theatre on E. Broadway in Downtown, Louisville. All performances feature projected English supertitles, including productions sung in English. Music for all productions is performed by the Louisville Orchestra. Louisville favorite, Joseph Mechavich, will return as Kentucky Opera’s principal conductor.

For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org