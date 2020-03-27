Kentucky Opera Presents Robin Hood, a youth opera

Robin Hood, a youth opera By Ben Moore and Kelley Rourke

Originally commissioned by The Glimmerglass Festival© Ben Moore and Kelley Rourke

Friday, March 27, 2020 at 7 PM | Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2 PM

Performed at the Bomhard Theater

Sung in English

We all have the power to do good in this world — if we choose.The culmination of our inaugural Youth Opera Program, this production is a fresh take on the classic childhood tale performed by youth for youth and their families. Faced with corruption from the tyrannical Sheriff, Robin follows the voice of his heart and leads a merry band of ordinary citizens to change their world.Featuring Kentucky Opera’s 2019/20 Youth Opera Chorus.

For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org