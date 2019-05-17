Kentucky Opera Presents Sidecar

Join us for a fun evening to benefit Kentucky Opera infused with the style, sounds and appeal of Jazz

Sidecar will feature live jazz and performances from Louisville favorites Emily Albrink, Soprano; Chad Sloan, Baritone; and David George, pianist.

The winner of the Design Your Dream Porsche Raffle will be drawn at 9:30pm. $100 chances are available for purchase at kyopera.org.

Sidecar will feature fun activities including a silent auction and fun games including a wine toss, and bourbon pull.

The evening will conclude with swing dancing to the sounds of the Hora Certa Jazz Ensemble.

Sponsored by Blue Grass MOTORSPORT.

General Admission for $100.00 per person. Includes hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Non–reserved seating.

Reserved VIP Seating for $150.00 per person. Includes hors d’oeuvres and cocktails PLUS tableside wine service and plated specialty hors d’oeuvres during the performance.

Tables of 8 available for $1,200.

For more information call (502) 561-7932 or visit kyopera.org/sidecar.