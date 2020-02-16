Kentucky Opera Presents The Marriage of Figaro

The Marriage of Figaro By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Friday, February 14, 2020 at 8 PM | Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2 PM

Performed at the Brown Theatre Sung in Italian

Does having the right to do something make it the right thing to do?Witness the redemptive power of friendship in what many call the perfect opera. Mozart takes audiences on an adventure of love and deception. Countess Almaviva conspires with the young couple Figaro and Susanna to thwart the Count’s devious intentions to ruin the young couple’s wedding day. Will Susanna and Figaro make it to the altar?Conductor: Tyson Deaton*Director: Kelly Kitchens*Starring Tess Altiveros* as Susanna, Amber Monroe* as Countess Almaviva, André Courville* as Figaro, and Brian Vu* as Count Almaviva**Kentucky Opera Debut

For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org