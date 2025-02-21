Kentucky Opera Presents This Little Light of Mine

Friday, February 21 | 8 pm

Sunday, February 23 | 2 pm

This Little Light of Mine is inspired by the life of Fannie Lou Hamer, a former Mississippi sharecropper’s daughter who rose to national prominence at the 1964 Democratic National Convention. As a Black woman of humble origins, she spoke truth to power, coalescing broad support for equal voting rights. Her legacy shines as an extraordinary reminder that every light has the power to illuminate the world.

Sung in English with English captions

For more information call 502-584-4500 or visit kyopera.org