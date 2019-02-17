Kentucky Opera presents Rigoletto at the Brown Theatre

Rigoletto – he is the jaded jester who laughs as he aids his debauched master the Duke in seducing the wives and daughters of the court’s noblemen. These men hate Rigoletto with a passion, and only his daughter Gilda brings sunlight to his life.

But then comes tragedy on a catastrophic scale. Rigoletto’s enemies want revenge. The Duke sets his sights on Gilda. Rigoletto’s desperate plan to avenge his defiled daughter goes tragically wrong.

Originally banned by the censors, Rigoletto is a work of genius. Here is Verdi’s first incomparably great characterization, Shakespearean in its complexity and grandeur. Experience the masterwork that rivets audience with its incendiary drama and outpouring of famous melodies, including the achingly poignant Rigoletto/Gilda duets and the Duke’s ode to the fickleness of women: La Donna é mobile.

Sung in Italian with English supertitles

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org