Kentucky Opera’s Inaugural Open House at The Brown Theatre

The public is invited to experience Kentucky Opera’s MainStage venue, the historic Brown Theatre, and discover the magic of Kentucky Opera.

Guests can explore the Brown Theatre and test drive seats available for purchase to the Brown-Forman 2019/20 Season, which includes Carmen (Sept. 20 & 22), Glory Denied (Nov. 8 & 10), and The Marriage of Figaro (Feb. 14 & 16, 2020)

Activities are available for the opera curious, families, and people of all ages.

Backstage tours

Conducting with the maestro

Performances and sing-a-longs

Try on costumes

Face painting

Interactive musical storytime for children

Free!

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit http://kyopera.org