Kentucky Opera’s Inaugural Open House at The Brown Theatre
Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
The public is invited to experience Kentucky Opera’s MainStage venue, the historic Brown Theatre, and discover the magic of Kentucky Opera.
Guests can explore the Brown Theatre and test drive seats available for purchase to the Brown-Forman 2019/20 Season, which includes Carmen (Sept. 20 & 22), Glory Denied (Nov. 8 & 10), and The Marriage of Figaro (Feb. 14 & 16, 2020)
Activities are available for the opera curious, families, and people of all ages.
Backstage tours
Conducting with the maestro
Performances and sing-a-longs
Try on costumes
Face painting
Interactive musical storytime for children
Free!
For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit http://kyopera.org