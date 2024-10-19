Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros Halloween Show at Mountain Arts Center

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

The exciting and energetic Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros will bring the annual Halloween Special to life on the MAC stage again this year! Don’t miss this annual spooky and delightful event as the Jr. Pros create and produce one of their fantastic headline shows!

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com

