Gary Mule Deer - Kentucky Opry

Gary Mule Deer’s combination of comedy and music has set him apart as one-of-a-kind. Having achieved the most fame for his unique style of comedy, he also performs classic country, including the music of Johnny Cash. The great popularity of his comedy and music cuts across all ages and demographics. Gary had the honor of being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as the 230th member on March 10, 2023 and is a regular and popular performer on the Opry, with over 200 appearances and counting. Gary recently was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame on September 8, 2023.

In a six-decade career, he has shared the stage with well over a hundred country and pop music legends, performing everywhere from the

Hollywood Bowl, to the major casino showrooms and performing arts centers across the U.S., to Carnegie Hall. And he has been touring as Special Guest with the iconic Johnny Mathis and orchestra since 1994. Gary has made over 360 television appearances, and was featured in the five-part Showtime series about the history of The Comedy Store. He is currently one of the most played comedians on the clean comedy channels of Sirius XM.

Gary’s documentary, Show Business Is My Life But I Can’t Prove It, chronicling his amazing and storied career, premiered at the Nashville Film Festival in late 2022, and is now streaming on all major platforms. The documentary features appearances by David Letterman, Vince Gill and Amy Grant, Jay Leno, Alice Cooper, Steve Martin, Conan O’Brien, and more.

Gary is one of six comedians, along with Jay Leno, to star on the very first HBO comedy special, was comedy host of Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert for four years on NBC, a series regular on Make Me Laugh, and is featured on the DVDs Jeff Foxworthy’s Comedy Classics and The World’s Greatest Stand-up Comedy Collection.

“This is the funniest man in America.” Clint Eastwood

“You’re the greatest, the funniest…always were.” Steve Martin

For more information call 270.527.3869 or visit kentuckyopry.com/