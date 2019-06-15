Art by the Stars Gala at OMFA

Art by the Stars Gala at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

A collaboration of artists, "nonartists", singers, musicians and patrons of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art Foundation are producing ART BY THE STARS, a gala benefit for the museum, Saturday, June 15 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The unique evening will feature an exhibition and auction of works of art by a roster of “nonartists” known as STARS, made up of business leaders, educators and elected officials. The STARS have created their works of art with the help of some of the community’s most outstanding artists. Complementing this unique visual arts event will be performances by a musical group led by City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright known as PAM AND THE BOYS..

The gala will include a catered cocktail buffet and open bar. Tickets are $50 per person.

For more information call 270-685-3181 or visit omfa.us