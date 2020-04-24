× Expand Morehead Conference Center Kentucky Proud Expo Friday, April 24th 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 25th 10 - 5 p.m.

Kentucky Proud Expo in Morehead

Kentucky Proud vendors selling a variety of items and homemade goods. Hours are April, Friday the 24th 5-8 p.m. and Saturday the 25th at 10 - 5 p.m.

On Facebook: Kentucky Proud Expo

For more information call (606) 780-9694 or visit moreheadtourism.com