Kentucky Proud Expo in Morehead

Morehead Conference Center 111 East First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Kentucky Proud Expo in Morehead

Kentucky Proud vendors selling a variety of items and homemade goods. Hours are April, Friday the 24th 5-8 p.m. and Saturday the 25th at 10 - 5 p.m.

On Facebook: Kentucky Proud Expo

For more information call (606) 780-9694 or visit moreheadtourism.com

Morehead Conference Center 111 East First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Crafts, Food & Drink, Markets
