Kentucky Proud Expo in Morehead
Morehead Conference Center 111 East First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
×
Morehead Conference Center
Kentucky Proud Expo Friday, April 24th 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 25th 10 - 5 p.m.
Kentucky Proud Expo in Morehead
Kentucky Proud vendors selling a variety of items and homemade goods. Hours are April, Friday the 24th 5-8 p.m. and Saturday the 25th at 10 - 5 p.m.
On Facebook: Kentucky Proud Expo
For more information call (606) 780-9694 or visit moreheadtourism.com
Info
Morehead Conference Center 111 East First Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351 View Map
Crafts, Food & Drink, Markets