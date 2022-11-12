Kentucky Rivalries Exhibit at Frazier History Museum

From archrival teams like the Cats and the Cards to dueling editors, competing caves, and beefing barbecues, Kentucky Rivalries captures the most iconic conflicts in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky Rivalries will officially open to the public Saturday morning and close in November 2023.

Leaning into the good-spirited feuds that have animated residents of the Commonwealth for decades, Kentucky Rivalries invites visitors to channel their inner sports nut and root for their favorite teams.

On display are 179 objects—representing dozens of high school and college sports rivalries in Kentucky, plus pop culture feuds and historic face-offs—dating from the 1800s to the present day.

For more information call 502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org