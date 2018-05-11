Kentucky Science Center Presents the Movie Clue

Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where he admits to blackmailing his visitors. These guests, who have been given aliases, are Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White and Colonel Mustard. When Boddy turns up murdered, all are suspects, and together they try to figure out who is the killer.

This 1985 cult classic returns to the big screen for a one time showing this May, just in time for a special mystery event…

For more information call (502) 561-6100 or visit kysciencecenter.org