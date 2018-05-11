Kentucky Science Center Presents the Movie Clue

to Google Calendar - Kentucky Science Center Presents the Movie Clue - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Science Center Presents the Movie Clue - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Science Center Presents the Movie Clue - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Science Center Presents the Movie Clue - 2018-05-11 20:00:00

Kentucky Science Center 727 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Kentucky Science Center Presents the Movie Clue

Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where he admits to blackmailing his visitors. These guests, who have been given aliases, are Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White and Colonel Mustard. When Boddy turns up murdered, all are suspects, and together they try to figure out who is the killer.

This 1985 cult classic returns to the big screen for a one time showing this May, just in time for a special mystery event…

For more information call (502) 561-6100 or visit kysciencecenter.org

Info
Kentucky Science Center 727 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Film, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Kentucky Science Center Presents the Movie Clue - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Science Center Presents the Movie Clue - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky Science Center Presents the Movie Clue - 2018-05-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky Science Center Presents the Movie Clue - 2018-05-11 20:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Monday

May 7, 2018

Tuesday

May 8, 2018

Wednesday

May 9, 2018

Submit Yours