Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park
Central Park - Old Louisville 1340 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Taking place in Old Louisville’s scenic Central Park, the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival continues its decades long tradition of providing free live action plays of some of Shakespeare’s greatest works.
Check website to confirm times, dates, and productions.
Presenting Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet, Cymbeline, Plus Twelfth Night, Shakespeare in Dance: A Midsummer NIght's Dream, & Late Night Shakes
Nightly Schedule:6:00 p.m. Food Trucks7:00 p.m. Kids’ Globe, Will’s Gift Shop, Will’s Tavern7:15 p.m. Community Pre-show Performance8:00 p.m. Performance
For more information call (502) 574-9900 or visit kyshakespeare.com