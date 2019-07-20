Kentucky Shakespeare Festival: Late Night Shakes

Central Park - Old Louisville 1340 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Kentucky Shakespeare Festival

The season features 7 different productions – a comedy, history, and tragedy in our main stage series plus productions from guest companies and our Globe Players high school student troupe. Food trucks open at 6:30pm, bar opens at 7:00pm, pre-show at 7:15pm, and show starts at 8:00pm. Perfect for the whole family – including adults, children, and pets. As always, performances are free and no tickets are required for entry.

2019 SEASON DATES

AS YOU LIKE IT

May 29, 30, 31, June 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9; July 9, 11, 13, 17, 20

HENRY IV, PART TWO

June 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23; July 14, 16, 19

THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR

June 27, 28, 29, 30; July 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7; July 10, 12, 18, 21

The Kentucky Shakespeare Globe Players High School Theatre Training Program

presents TWELFTH NIGHT

July 24-27

Cincinnati Shakespeare presents ROMEO AND JULIET

July 28 and 30

Louisville Ballet presents CLEOPATRA: QUEEN OF KINGS

July 31-August 4

LATE NIGHT SHAKES with the Louisville Improvisors

Saturdays 6/8, 6/22, 7/6, 7/20

For more information visit kyshakespeare.com

Central Park - Old Louisville 1340 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
