Kentucky Shakespeare Festival: Othello

Central Park - Old Louisville 1340 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Join us in Louisville’s Central Park from May 30-August 5, 2018 for the 58th season of the free Kentucky Shakespeare Festival.

This year we’re featuring 7 different productions – a comedy, history, and tragedy in our main stage series plus productions from Louisville Ballet, Cincinnati Shakespeare, Louisville Improvisors, and our Globe Players student troupe. Food trucks open at 6:30pm, bar opens at 7:00pm, pre-show at 7:15pm, and show starts at 8:00pm. Perfect for the whole family – including adults, children, and pets.

As always, performances are free and no tickets are required for entry.

For more information visit kyshakespeare.com

