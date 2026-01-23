Kentucky Sports Radio Live Show in Madisonville
to
Kentucky Sports Factory 839 Midtown Blvd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kentucky Sports Factory
KSR Live Show Event Graphic
Join us at the Kentucky Sports Factory for a special live recording of the KSR Show! Come see Drew Franklin, Madisonville native, return to his hometown with the KSR crew for a live, in-person show you won’t want to miss!
Friday, February 27, 2026
Pre-Show: 8:00 AM
Live Show: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
FREE ADMISSION
Come early, grab breakfast from our special breakfast menu, and settle in for a fun morning filled with door prizes, contests, and more. Whether you’re a longtime KSR fan or just looking for a great way to start your Friday, this event is for you.
A huge thank you to the City of Madisonville, Hopkins County, and the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission for their support and efforts in bringing this exciting event to our community. We can’t wait to see you there!
For more information call (270) 824-2193.