Kentucky Sports Radio Live Show in Madisonville

Join us at the Kentucky Sports Factory for a special live recording of the KSR Show! Come see Drew Franklin, Madisonville native, return to his hometown with the KSR crew for a live, in-person show you won’t want to miss!

Friday, February 27, 2026

Pre-Show: 8:00 AM

Live Show: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

FREE ADMISSION

Come early, grab breakfast from our special breakfast menu, and settle in for a fun morning filled with door prizes, contests, and more. Whether you’re a longtime KSR fan or just looking for a great way to start your Friday, this event is for you.

A huge thank you to the City of Madisonville, Hopkins County, and the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission for their support and efforts in bringing this exciting event to our community. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information call (270) 824-2193.