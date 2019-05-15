Kentucky Spring Classic at the Kentucky Horse Park
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Events include the $35,000 Bluegrass Grand Prix and the $134,000 Mary Rena Murphy Grand Prix, so come and watch as top riders and horses compete for thousands of dollars in prizes.
For more information call (859) 233-0492 or visit kentuckyhorseshows.com
