Kentucky Spring Classic at the Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Events include the $35,000 Bluegrass Grand Prix and the $134,000 Mary Rena Murphy Grand Prix, so come and watch as top riders and horses compete for thousands of dollars in prizes.

For more information call (859) 233-0492 or visit kentuckyhorseshows.com

