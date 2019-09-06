Kentucky State BBQ Festival at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Kentucky State BBQ Festival at Wilderness Trail Distillery

 The Kentucky State BBQ Festival returns Sept. 6-8 to Wilderness Trail Distillery with its mix of the country’s best BBQ, music and Bourbon. The event, in its ninth year, is a fundraiser for the Heart of Kentucky United Way. This is Wilderness Trail's third year to sponsor the event.

For more information call (859) 402-8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com

