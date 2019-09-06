Kentucky State BBQ Festival at Wilderness Trail Distillery
Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
The Kentucky State BBQ Festival returns Sept. 6-8 to Wilderness Trail Distillery with its mix of the country’s best BBQ, music and Bourbon. The event, in its ninth year, is a fundraiser for the Heart of Kentucky United Way. This is Wilderness Trail's third year to sponsor the event.
For more information call (859) 402-8707 or visit wildernesstraildistillery.com
