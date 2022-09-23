× Expand Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships at Madisonville KY Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships at Madisonville KY

Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships at Madisonville

September 23 – 25 Pros, Advanced, Advanced 40+, 50+, 55+, Intermediate @ Mahr Park

September 24 – 25: Recreational, Novice, All Amateur Women, Advanced 60+ @ City Park

Details

Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission presents: The 2022 Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships. The 14th Annual Madisonville Open for 2022 will be the Home of the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships.

All Pros, MA1, MA2, MA40, MA50 will play three rounds at Mahr Park Championship Course. One round a day with tee times Friday-Sunday.

All other amateur divisions will play 2 rounds at City Park Saturday (shotgun starts) and one round at City Park Sunday (tee times).

Over $3,000 added to pro purse! Big amateur players package plus on line or on site (your choice) payouts for amateurs.

Pro entry fee: $125 .00. Amateur entry fee: $85.00. Registration is limited so sign up early.

For more information call 270.843.3313 or visit bluegrassdiscgolf.org/Madisonville.html