Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships at Madisonville
to
Madisonville City Park 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships at Madisonville KY
Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships at Madisonville KY
Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships at Madisonville
September 23 – 25 Pros, Advanced, Advanced 40+, 50+, 55+, Intermediate @ Mahr Park
September 24 – 25: Recreational, Novice, All Amateur Women, Advanced 60+ @ City Park
Details
Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission presents: The 2022 Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships. The 14th Annual Madisonville Open for 2022 will be the Home of the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships.
All Pros, MA1, MA2, MA40, MA50 will play three rounds at Mahr Park Championship Course. One round a day with tee times Friday-Sunday.
All other amateur divisions will play 2 rounds at City Park Saturday (shotgun starts) and one round at City Park Sunday (tee times).
Over $3,000 added to pro purse! Big amateur players package plus on line or on site (your choice) payouts for amateurs.
Pro entry fee: $125 .00. Amateur entry fee: $85.00. Registration is limited so sign up early.
For more information call 270.843.3313 or visit bluegrassdiscgolf.org/Madisonville.html