Kentucky State Fair 2020 Concert Series

The Kentucky State Fair

Please follow Kentucky State Fair on Facebook or visit the website to see Covid-19 updates.

Free Concert Series

Kentucky State Fair is alive with music from every genre. The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series is a must-see event and every concert is free with paid admission to the Fair.

August 20-30 gates will open at 6:30 p.m and concerts begin at 8 p.m each day.

On August 23rd, gates open at 2:30 p.m and the concert begins at 4 p.m. The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series is located in Parking Lot L.

Thursday, August 20 Josh Turner with special guest Mo Pitney

Friday, August 21 Ginuwine with special guest Color Me Badd

Saturday, August 22 Riley Green with special guest TBA

Sunday, August 23 The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lorrie Morgan

Monday, August 24 Zach Williams with special guest Cain

Tuesday, August 25 P.O.D. with special guest Through Fire

Wednesday, August 26 Home Free with special guest Jameson Rodgers

Thursday, August 27 Jackyl with special guest Kentucky Headhunters

Friday, August 28 Carly Pearce and Walker Hayes with special guest J.D. Shelburne

Saturday, August 29 The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots with special guests The Monarchs Sunday,

August 30 Cory Asbury with special guest We the Kingdom

