Kentucky State Fair 2021

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Please follow Kentucky State Fair on Facebook or visit the website to see Covid-19 updates.

The unique, family-friendly 11-day festival that celebrates local and statewide heritage gives far more to the Commonwealth than merely blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits and carnival rides. It is a showcase for Kentucky’s finest products, companies, entertainment, and, most importantly, people. It continues to garner the financial strength and public support it needs to stand out as one of the most anticipated summer attractions in the commonwealth as it generated approximately $16.5 million in economic impact. These assets make it possible for the fair to feature new competitions and entertainment while nurturing its core concepts, including education, agriculture and music showcase.

For more information visit kystatefair.org

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
