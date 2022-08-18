Kentucky State Fair 2022

Please follow Kentucky State Fair on Facebook or visit the website to see Covid-19 updates.

The unique, family-friendly 11-day festival that celebrates local and statewide heritage gives far more to the Commonwealth than merely blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits and carnival rides. It is a showcase for Kentucky’s finest products, companies, entertainment, and, most importantly, people. It continues to garner the financial strength and public support it needs to stand out as one of the most anticipated summer attractions in the commonwealth as it generated approximately $16.5 million in economic impact. These assets make it possible for the fair to feature new competitions and entertainment while nurturing its core concepts, including education, agriculture and music showcase.

For more information call (502) 367-5000 or visit kystatefair.org